Bo Seagrist set to become Homewood City Clerk

Mayor Patrick McClusky Monday recommended at the Finance Committee meeting that “assistant” be dropped from Bo Seagrist’s title to make him the permanent city clerk.

“Bo has been filling in for us as the assistant city clerk for the past several months since our previous city clerk retired in December,” the mayor said after the meeting. “He’s just done such a phenomenal job.”

Prior to the committee vote, Chairman Walter Jones praised Seagrist for his willingness to learn.

“You definitely have learned the process,” Jones said. “The recommendations I might have had from having talked to other clerks, you’re already on it. As we approach the election and talking with other municipalities dealing with similar elections, you are already doing that. I don’t mean to embarrass you but I appreciate your willingness to continue to learn. I know it’s a lifelong mission of yours.”

McClusky said Seagrist has taken up a lot of his time to go to meetings and figure out how things go. Additionally, he’s fulfilled the requirements for certification from the Jefferson County Personnel Board.

“Simply because he’s done such a good job for us and is literally already on the road for this election that’s coming up for the city manager,” the mayor said, “it was an absolute no-brainer to go with Bo.”

Seagrist’s appointment as city clerk becomes official with a vote of the full council at its meeting on Monday. But he’s already been hard at work as the council-appointed election officer for the referendum to change the city to a city manager-council form of government.

McClusky said the rising city clerk was involved in the most recent general election for the city government.

“He’s seen a little bit of this before and he worked in the clerk’s office at that time,” the mayor said. “He’s familiar with the process. We’ve got such a big vote in September. For him to be able to help prepare us to where we’re not having to necessarily worry with that. He’s taken that on himself. (It) is just a burden that’s lifted.”

Related to the pending referendum, Nick Sims reminded council about important dates that are on the horizon.

“We’re just trying to increase awareness about the date of the special election itself, which is Sept. 24,” Sims said. “There are corresponding deadlines related to that. A month prior to that – 30 days prior, Aug. 24 – is the deadline to establish residency and then 15 days prior, Sept. 9, is the last day to register to vote for this special election.”

Additionally, absentee ballots for the election are available on Aug. 27.