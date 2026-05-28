Blue Shoe Moves 5k returns to Homewood supporting prostate cancer research

Blue Shoe Moves will return to Homewood on Saturday, June 6, with a 5K race and 1-mile walk benefiting prostate cancer research through the Mike Slive Foundation.

The event, formerly known as the “I’m With Mike 5K,” will begin at 8 a.m. at The Battery Sports Bar, 2821 Central Ave., with a Kids Dash scheduled for 7:50 a.m. On-site registration opens at 7 a.m.

Participants may choose between in-person and virtual race options. Organizers say all registrants will receive a commemorative Blue Shoe Moves T-shirt, and virtual participants who register by May 5 are guaranteed shirt delivery before race day.

The event also will feature a post-race party with music, food, face tattoos and awards recognizing top finishers, leading fundraisers and top survivor participants. Awards will be presented across multiple age divisions as well as overall male and female winners.

Parking will be available through street parking and the Our Lady of Sorrows Church parking lot. Organizers ask participants not to park on Reese Street.

Registration costs $35. More information and registration are available at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Homewood/ImwithMike5K.