Blubelle the Flower Truck rolls around Homewood with stunning seasonal stems

× 1 of 4 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Blubelle the Flower Truck appeared for its first visit to Downtown Homewood on September 21, 2024. Owner Wendy Pierce says she plans to visit again on future Saturdays. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 4 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Blubelle the Flower Truck, owned by Wendy Pierce, is a mobile flower stand that drives around the Birmingham area serving the community residents. Photo by Savannah Schmidt, September 21, 2024. × 3 of 4 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Wendy Pierce, the owner of Blubelle the Flower Truck, also offers custom boquets and arrangements for special occasions. Photo by Savannah Schmidt, September 21, 2024. × 4 of 4 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Flowers in Blubelle the Flower Truck, owned by Wendy Pierce, in Downtown Homewood on the her first Saturday of business. Photo by Savannah Schmidt, September 21, 2024. Prev Next

On Saturday, September 21, Blubelle the Flower Truck made its honorary debut on the main drive of Downtown Homewood, across from Cookie Fix and Bob's Bikes.

Wendy Pierce recently purchased the classy blue Ford pickup and converted it into a mobile business opportunity. While her business may be brand new, Pierce's love for flowers has been around for ages.

"I started back in Atlanta doing events for my kids and their high school, making flower pieces for all of the dances and events," Pierce commented.

Flowers have opened a new door for Pierce as her life as a mom recently changed.

"I've been a stay-at-home mom for 23 years, and now my kids are grown up. I decided that I needed to find something for me that I enjoy doing. I thought, 'How about flowers? Makin' people smile,'" Pierce laughed.

Blubelle carries unique in-season flowers from various stores that can be assembled into arrangements. However, Pierce is willing to work with clients and find certain out-of-season flowers that suit their fancy.

Pierce is excited to invite orders from Homewood school students attending dances, businesses hosting parties, and backyard flower parties for all of the nature lovers. Wherever there are flowers to be arranged, Blubelle's wheels will roll into the neighborhood of any customer. For now, Pierce plans on returning to Downtown Homewood on certain Saturdays that she will disclose on her social media.

See where and when you can find Blubelle next by following Wendy on Instagram or contacting her with your orders via DM or email @blubelleflowertruck@gmail.com.