Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer coming later this month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Blazer Bolt. Participants pose at the 2020 Blazer Bolt race.

The 8th annual Blazer Bolt is coming up Oct. 23 in Homewood.

A 5K race will begin at 8 a.m., with a 1-mile fun run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The cost of the 5K is $30, while the fun run is $25. A virtual 5K is $25, as is a virtual fun run.

The run features multiple teams, running to benefit patients of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Neuro-oncology and Children’s of Alabama Neuro-oncology. The Division of Neuro-oncology helps patients suffering from brain cancer and researches the disease in both adults and pediatric patients.

The course is flat and fast, and runs through Homewood neighborhoods, beginning at Trak Shak on 18th Street.

The Survivor’s Walk will take place at 9:20 a.m. for all survivors of brain cancer.

Blazer Bolt

WHERE: Starts at Trak Shak on 18th Street

WHEN: Oct. 23; 5K 8 a.m., 1-mile fun run/walk 9 a.m.

COST: 5K $30, fun run $25, virtual 5K $25, virtual fun run $25

WEB: blazerbolt.com

“The Survivor Walk continued to remain a truly and deeply moving and heartfelt experience as brain cancer survivors, family and loved ones were honored and cheered as they crossed the finish line,” said Dr. Rhodemarie Maron, architect of the event, at a past year’s event. “Each individual and team brought genuine empathy and hope to those battling brain cancer. We are so grateful to our patients, their loved ones and those supporting them at home and in the clinic for making this event possible.”

For more information, visit blazerbolt.com.