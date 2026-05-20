Blackout Poetry and Dessert Party combines creativity and sweet treats

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library will host a Blackout Poetry and Dessert Party on Tuesday, June 2, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

Attendees will create blackout poetry using Sharpies and book pages while sampling desserts in a relaxed, creative setting designed to celebrate summer reading and storytelling.

All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.

More information and registration are available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/16048637.