Birmingham Zoo to host Zoo Year’s Eve Cougar Countdown to 2026

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo will celebrate the arrival of 2026 with Zoo Year’s Eve – Cougar Countdown to 2026 on Wednesday, Dec. 31, offering two separate celebrations designed especially for families who prefer not to stay up until midnight.

The daytime celebration will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and will include special cougar keeper chats at Wojciechowski Cougar Crossing in Alabama Wilds at 1:15 and 2:30 p.m. A highlight of the afternoon will be the Cougar Countdown Drop at 2 p.m. in the plaza, when a giant “2026” lantern featuring cougars — created by the artisans behind Glow Wild, Hanart — will be lowered in a festive countdown. Educational activities related to cougars and New Year’s Eve, along with a Big Cat Lantern Scavenger Hunt, will be available throughout the zoo during the daytime event.

A second, nighttime Zoo Year’s Eve celebration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy educational activities in the zoo’s plaza and take part in a Cougar Countdown Drop at 6 p.m., along with photo opportunities. From 5 to 9 p.m., visitors can also enjoy a Big Cat Lantern Scavenger Hunt as part of Glow Wild, featuring lanterns throughout the illuminated displays. Alabama Wilds will be closed in the evening to allow animals to rest, but Glow Wild’s more than 300 animal lanterns will still be on display.

Daytime Zoo Year’s Eve celebrations are included with regular zoo admission, which you can purchase in advance through the Birmingham Zoo’s ticket portal. Nighttime Zoo Year’s Eve celebrations are included with Glow Wild admission tickets.

The Red Diamond Express train and Virtual Reality experience are expected to be available during both events for an additional fee.