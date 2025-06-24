Birmingham to host public hearing on rezoning changes to property bordering Homewood

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Nick Sims The city of Birmingham is hosting a public hearing on June 25 to discuss the rezoning of property that borders Homewood.

Some Homewood residents have received letters notifying them about the hearing, as their homes are within 500 feet of Birmingham's city limits.

According to City Councilor Nick Sims, the letter references "both the Northside and Southside community plans, but it is the Southside rezoning plan which more directly impacts Homewood residents."

The changes will be up for consideration at the Birmingham Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. After a recommendation is made, the items will go to Birmingham City Council for another public hearing. Sims said that hearing will likely be in August.

Based on the pictured map, the first three proposed items are near Homewood, and 1 and 3 border Homewood directly.

This area includes Palisades Boulevard and along Green Springs Highway past Valley Avenue, rezoning property from QB-2 (a planned commercial category) to C2: General Commercial Relates to a zoning district change for the property where Somerset House is currently located from R-6 to D-5. Relates to rezoning a significant amount of property between Valley Ave and the top of Red Mountain from planned residential to C2: General Commercial. As depicted on the map, this includes Valley View Drive.

Sims expressed concern to the city regarding item 3.

"I expressed my concern to the city and the planner referenced the carryover of the C2 into the existing residences was likely a mapping error," said Sims. "The rezoning of the entire segment from residential to commercial is potentially concerning, so I want to make sure nearby residents are aware."