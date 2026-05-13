Birmingham Summer Institute to offer academics, activities and leadership development for students

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College Admissions Made Possible will host the Birmingham Summer Institute from June 15 through July 24 at Holy Family Cristo Rey, 1832 Center Way S. in Birmingham.

The program is open to boys and girls in third through eighth grades and will run weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Students will participate in outdoor adventures, field trips, arts and crafts and science experiments while building leadership skills and exploring educational opportunities. Organizers say the institute is designed to help students better understand themselves, strengthen academic and social skills and grow as leaders in their schools and communities.

The cost is $250 and includes breakfast, lunch and snacks each day, all activities and field trips and a Birmingham Summer Institute T-shirt.

Registration is available at bit.ly/4tKsMqq.