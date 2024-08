× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will hold a workshop on drought-tolerant landscapes in their Conference Room on Tuesday, August 20, from 11 a.m. to noon. The event will cover water-efficient gardening strategies for Alabama's summer heat, led by Regional Extension Agents Bethany O’Rear and Jacob Turner.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.