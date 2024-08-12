Birchfield Penuel Architects wins Homewood beautification award

× Expand Photo courtesy oif Homewood Chamber of Commerce Birchfield Penuel Architects won a Homewood Beautification Board award for revamping their downtown Homewood location.

Birchfield Penuel Architects has won a Homewood Beautification Board Award for updating it's downtown Homewood office space.

They have been located in the 1960s vintage office building since shortly after the firm’s inception in 1987. BPA initially occupied the upper floor of the building, but as the firm grew, more space was needed. The Homewood location was convenient and walkable to many amenities, so BPA elected to implement a significant interior and exterior renovation rather than consider a relocation.

The original multi-tenant building design, with its lack of internal vertical circulation between floors, was a challenge that Birchfield Penuel Architects was ready to tackle. The building was to be transformed into a single-tenant occupancy, with both floors connected by a new stair addition and a new main building entrance. The removal of the original aggregate wall panels and the introduction of a full-height glass storefront brought in natural light, while metal battens in the new stair addition filtered sunlight and created a unique night-time effect. The new building entrance and branding “marque” were highlighted by the adjacent louvered canopy, and the painting of the original brick veneer and the introduction of metal wall panels provided the final touches to the exterior palette.

The interior planning focused on open studios, collaboration, and break-out/social spaces with minimal emphasis on enclosed offices. The open plan allowed natural light to be realized at the entire depth of both floors. The furnishings of light wood laminates incorporated in the studio and collaboration spaces reinforced the openness and warmth of the space. The steel bar joist and deck structure were exposed, maximizing the ceiling height in the studio spaces. The previous upper-level front door was converted to a vendor entrance with immediate and convenient access to the finishes, sample, and resource library. Additional amenities include nourishment stations, break space on both levels, a covered exterior break area, and a quiet room.