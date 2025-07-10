Bill Bugg, Three on a String coming to Homewood Theatre

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Theatre Homewood Theatre season tickets are on sale now.

Bill Bugg and his friends will return to the Homewood Theatre stage next month to kick off the 2025-2026 season, and popular band Three on a String will follow just a few weeks later.

Bugg will take the stage Aug. 13-17 with friends Jan Hunter, Kristi Tingle-Higginbotham, Dana Porter, Stan Nelson, and Clint Pridgen in tow for Part 8 of their classic series on Songs from the Great American Songbook.

Tickets are $25, and there are five showings to choose from. Performances on Aug. 13-17 begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Aug. 17 show begins at 2:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Three on a String will return to the Homewood Theatre stage on Aug. 28 & 29, with both performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Season tickets are still on sale too. At $150, these tickets guarantee you a reserved seat at every show of the season.

Here's what else is scheduled to hit the stage:

The Butler Did It, October 9 – 19, 2025

This murder mystery comedy will have you guessing as you try to figure out “whodunit”. No one is really as they appear…but you'll be on the edge of your seat, and laughing at the same time!

Steel Magnolias, December 4 - 14, 2025

Classic southern comedy with lots of laughs a little bit of heart! Everyone remembers the movie starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Julia Roberts. This one makes you remember it's better to have "30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special".

The Country Fried Fabulous Spa Dee Dah Sisterhood, February 5-15, 2026

From the writers of “The Golden Girls” television program! This one is a sequel to “The Hallelujah Girls” (which we did a couple of years ago) and promises to have you laughing out loud!!

Moon Over Buffalo, April 9-19, 2026

Madcap comedy about a theatre troupe’s split-up caused by one’s dalliance with a young ingénue. Things really get out of hand when they find out Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee. Door-slamming comedy guaranteed to bring laughs!

Working the Musical, May 28 – June 7, 2026

Musical based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book. This musical paints a vivid portrait of all the people who work… and make the world a complex and wonderful place.

Visit homewoodtheatre.com for more information.