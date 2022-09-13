Bids for city projects hard to come by

× Expand Homewood City Hall

City Engineer Cale Smith reported a shortage of bids for four Homewood city projects at a city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

Smith said they received no bids for the Mecca Avenue sidewalks project and only one bid for the Delcris Drive sidewalks project as well as for the Huntington stormwater culvert replacement project and College Avenue stormwater improvement project.

“There are a few reasons why we didn’t get those bids,” Smith said. “One of them is just because that’s where we are in the construction industry. Everything is expensive, if folks can get it (materials).”

The bid for Delcris Drive came in at about $558,000, with the city's budget for that project set at roughly $400,000.

The bid for Huntington Road came in at about $1 million, while the bid for College Avenue came in at roughly $780,000.

The council approved Smith’s recommendation to reject the bids and carry those agenda items over to the city budget hearing while he further negotiates with construction companies on pricing.

