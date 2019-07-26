Bell Center to host 11th annual Tailgate Challenge

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Bell Center. Tailgate Challenge teams deck out their tents and compete to serve the best tailgate food.

Alabama knows how to tailgate. Although houses may be divided by rivalries with seven days until kickoff, it is time to unite for a good cause at the 11th Annual Tailgate Challenge.

The challenge will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Bell Center, 1700 29th Court S. in Homewood.

Don’t stand on the sidelines. Instead, dress up in your favorite team colors (face paint not required) and decorate a tent showing off your team’s spirit while serving samples of traditional tailgating foods. Celebrity judges will decide the official team tent rankings in the categories of best food, best drink, team spirit, best all-around and people’s choice.

The Bell Center’s annual fundraiser supports its work with families of children from birth to 3 years old who are at risk for developmental delay, as they transition from early intervention to preschool services. This year’s event is sponsored by Encompass Health, a Birmingham provider for inpatient rehabilitation, home health and hospice care.

Attendees 13 years and up may purchase Tailgating Challenge tickets for $15 until Aug. 23. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event for $20. Children 12 and younger are free.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, visit thebellcenter.org.