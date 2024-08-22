Bell Center's annual Tailgate Challenge returns this weekend

× Expand Jesse Chambers Spike, the Samford University mascot, poses with Maggie Rountree of the Bulldog Club as The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs in Homewood hosted its annual Tailgate Challenge fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in front of the center. The event provided football fans and local corporations the chance to set up tents, serve their own tailgate food and show their excitement about the upcoming college season.

The Bell Center's 16th annual Tailgate Challenge is back this Saturday, with fans from all over going all out to show team spirit.

This family-friendly event invites football fans to sample food and drinks from some of Birmingham’s best tailgaters while socializing with celebrity judges as they determine the top winners. Judges determine the winners for Best Food, Best Drink, Most Team Spirit, and Best All-Around awards. The crowd can vote on the People’s Choice award.

All proceeds benefit The Bell Center, which provides early intervention therapy for infants and toddlers with special needs.

Tickets (ages 10+) are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1700 29th Ct. S.