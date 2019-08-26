Tailgate Challenge draws large crowd to Bell Center

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Big crowd Some of the area residents who turned out on August 24 for the 11th annual Tailgate Challenge at The Bell Center in Homewood. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Backing the Bulldogs Some of the Mississippi State fans at the Tailgate Challenge. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Mascots There was no shortage of mascots, including these Chick-fil-A cows, at the Tailgate Challenge this year. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Lots of food Employees from the Balch & Bingham law firm manned one of the tents at Tailgate Challenge, serving up chili cheese dogs to attendees. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Lots of entertainment There was a lot going on at the Tailgate Challenge, including balloons for the kids. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Lots of tents The Tailgate Challenge typically has more than 30 companies or alumni groups that set up tents and serve food along 29th Court South. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Kids area The Tailgate Challenge has a play area for children. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A hot, sunny day The weather was warm and sunny for the 11th annual Tailgate Challenge. Prev Next

The Bell Center in Homewood hosted its 11th Annual Tailgate Challenge on Saturday, August 24, with a large crowd turning out on a warm, sunny day to support the center and welcome the coming of a new football season.

The event typically involves as many as 40 local companies and groups of college football fans who set up tents along 29th Court South and serve tailgate-style food to attendees.

Among the teams represented at this year’s event were Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Texas and Missouri.

Local celebrity judges were also scheduled to rank the tents in several categories — best food, best drink, team spirit, best all-around and people’s choice.

The Tailgate Challenge supports The Bell Center’s work with families of children from birth to 3 years old who are at risk for developmental delay, as they transition from early intervention to preschool services.

This year’s event was sponsored by Encompass Health, a Birmingham provider of inpatient rehabilitation, home health and hospice care.

For more about the Bell Center and its work, call 879-3417 or go to thebellcenter.org.