Bell Center 5K and Children’s Run returns to Homewood for second year

It’s no secret that the local running community doesn’t need an excuse to lace up their sneakers and hit the streets of Homewood for exercise, but this March they’ll have another opportunity to run for a cause.

The Bell Center, a Homewood-based nonprofit that works to maximize the potential of children from birth to age 3 who are at risk for developmental delays, is hosting its second annual Bell Center 5K and Children’s Run on March 15.

The event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser, raising more than $190,000 last year. This year, their goal is at least $150,000, but they’re hoping to exceed that based on last year’s turnout.

“The Bell Center used to be one of the main beneficiaries of the Mercedes Marathon,” Race Director Elise Mayfield said. “So when that closed, the Bell Center had to figure out what we were going to do with our BellRunner program. After lots of discussion and lots of planning, last year we launched our inaugural race, and this year, because it was so successful, we are keeping the same course.”

Last year’s race saw 775 participants run or walk the 3.1-mile route to raise funds for the early intervention therapy the organization provides to hundreds of children across Alabama. Organizers originally planned for 250 participants but were blown away by the support.

This year, they’ve planned for at least 750 registrants. Individuals can sign up as a BellRunner or a regular participant. BellRunners are paired with a child in therapy at The Bell Center, and their race specifically raises funds for that child’s treatment.

“The BellRunner program is basically charity running, and so we encourage people to sign up as a BellRunner, which is not only running or walking that 3.1 miles, but also fundraising $100 per mile, for a total goal of $310,” Mayfield said. “BellRunners get lots of other benefits, like every BellRunner that reaches that fundraising goal is entered into a drawing for a $1,000 cash prize. We also have some incredible other prizes for our top fundraisers, including some fabulous trips, tickets to local sporting events and dinner at a top Birmingham restaurant.”

On race day, BellRunners receive a T-shirt, breakfast catered by Homewood staple Demetri’s BBQ, and unlimited drink tokens at the afterparty. In addition to the $310 fundraising goal, it costs $30 to register as a BellRunner. Regular participants pay $40 and receive a T-shirt and one drink token.

Children ages 5 and older need to register for the race, while those under 5 can join their parents in a stroller or wagon. The event also accommodates participants who may need adaptive devices, and furry friends are welcome.

The race begins at 8 a.m., with the afterparty starting around 9 a.m. The Children’s Run, which features children receiving therapy at The Bell Center running a 50-foot dash to celebrate their accomplishments, begins around 9:15 a.m.

To register, visit runsignup.com/2025bellcenter5k.