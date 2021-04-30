Beck A. Taylor takes helm as 19th president of Samford

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University. Beck A. Taylor stands along Centennial Walk with the Harwell G. Davis University Library in the background on Samford University’s campus.

After serving as dean and professor of economics for Samford University’s Brock School of Business from 2005 to 2010, Beck A. Taylor never imagined he’d have an opportunity to return to the university.

But when former president Andrew Westmoreland announced his retirement March 10, Taylor saw an opportunity to return to the university he loved.

During a special meeting of the Samford University board of trustees in March, the 51-year-old Taylor was recommended to the board by a 23-member presidential search committee following a six-month national search involving more than 80 nominations and applicants. Taylor is the university’s 19th president.

Taylor grew up across the South and Southwest and received an undergraduate degree at Baylor University. He said he had a wonderful experience as a college student and wanted to become a college professor because he loved his university so much.

“I had such a formative experience there,” he said. “I met my spouse as an undergraduate. I grew and learned more about myself and the world. I love university life, and so I got into higher education.”

He earned his master’s degree and doctorate in economics from Purdue University so he could teach college economics, and over time, he began to take on more leadership roles. Eventually he became president at Whitworth University, a title he held 11 years until he transitioned to the presidency at Samford.

“I think 11 years in a president’s role at a comparable institution prepares me well for leadership at Samford,” he said. “Samford is a different institution, it’s in a different area, and it’s in a different stage of its own journey as an institution. But I think a lot of the skills, experience and — I hope — wisdom that I accumulated at Whitworth University, I’ll be able to bring with me to serve this community.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University. Samford University President Beck A. Taylor and Julie Taylor, his wife of 28 years, stand with Spike the Bulldog along Centennial Walk.

From the beginning, Taylor was drawn to Samford University because of its unique mission: to combine faith, education and quality learning. He also points to the quality of people with whom he surrounded himself during his early years at Samford.

“Students, faculty, staff, people working in the School of Business from when I was here previously — I was just so impressed with the kind of people Samford attracts,” he said. “Coming back, I think my biggest joy and excitement is coming back into this community, getting to work with some of the same people and getting to know some new people in the community.”

He’s also attracted to the way Samford is invested in its community, he said. The university sees itself as a vital part of Homewood and the surrounding Birmingham area, he said.

“I often say Samford will rise and fall based on the ways in which our community will rise and fall, so we want to be invested in the health, wealth and flourishing of Homewood, in Birmingham and in our region,” he said. “I’m looking forward to talking to local business leaders, economic developers and others to see how Samford University can continue the tradition of investing in the communities in which we live.”

Looking back on his career thus far, he said one of his career highlights would be when he had the pleasure of renaming Samford’s business school in honor of Harry Brock Jr., the founder of Compass Bank. This was part of a rapid transformation of the business school led by Taylor during his time as dean.

Taylor led the Brock School of Business to establish eight new academic programs as well as the school’s new honors program. The school’s entrepreneurship program was recognized in 2010 as the nation’s top emerging program by the U.S. Association for Small Business & Entrepreneurship. In an effort to build bridges between students and the Birmingham business community, Taylor established the Samford Business Network, as well as a 45-member advisory board of the region’s top business leaders.

He also created many memories while president at Whitworth, and most of them involved celebrating the achievements of the students, faculty and staff, he said.

“I’ll be on the frontlines cheering on our students at every venue imaginable, from the classroom to the residence hall, to the athletic fields, to the performing stage,” he said.

Taylor describes his leadership style as strategic and visionary. As president, he will commit himself to be a good listener and relearn the institution, he said.

“I want to equip our community to grow and change in healthy ways, but that has to be a collective effort, and I look forward to engaging all of Samford’s constituents in that conversation,” he said. “I want you to know I’m fully invested in this role and this job. I love Samford University already. I can’t wait to come and immerse myself back into this community.”