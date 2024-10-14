Beauty form ashes: Marie Sutton to model in fourth annual Haute Pink Fashion Show honoring those impacted by Breast Cancer

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens From left: Marie Sutton and Mykola Vyshyvanyuk look at the fabric being used in the custom design for the Haute Pink Fashion Show. Photo by Sarah Owens × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens From left: Mykola Vyshyvanyuk, Marie Sutton, and Olena Vyshyvanyuk pose in NiEL Bridal Atelier, owned by the Vyshyvanyuks, on Oct. 11, 2024. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mykola Vyshyvanyuk handles the fabric being used in Marie Sutton's custom design on Oct. 11, 2024. Photo by Sarah Owens Prev Next

Marie Sutton will be a vision in pink on Thursday as she struts her stuff down the runway at the fourth annual Haute Pink Fashion Show hosted by Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center.

Sutton noticed a physical change in the appearance of her right breast in January 2018, just two months after she moved to Homewood with her family, so she voiced concerns to her doctor. She had a mammogram and an ultrasound that showed no abnormalities, but Sutton was adamant there was something wrong. Her doctor ordered an MRI that showed masses along her chest wall, so a biopsy was performed.

A few days later, Sutton was in a work meeting when she got the call from her doctor.

“She said, ‘Can you talk?’ I was like, yes, so I stepped outside because I figured it wasn't sounding good,” Sutton said, “and she said, ‘I'm sorry, you have breast cancer.’... I called my husband, and I left my car, my keys, my purse, everything, and we went home and just tried to figure out how to navigate breast cancer.”

With stage three breast cancer, meaning it had spread to her lymph nodes, Sutton underwent chemotherapy, the removal of her right breast in a mastectomy and then radiation. On Sept. 19, 2024, she celebrated six years in remission.

With an extensive career as a journalist, an author and a public relations professional, Sutton is a writer at heart, and she shared her battle against cancer through social media and blogging. Her story was also featured in a magazine and through public speaking opportunities. She eventually joined the board of directors at Forge after becoming close with Javacia Bowser, Vice President of the board.

Forge and local partners will honor breast cancer patients, survivors and those who love them during the show in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Haute Pink will feature 10 Alabama women impacted by breast cancer modeling customized designs created for them by 10 local designers. Funds raised during Haute Pink will benefit Forge’s mission to improve the quality of life for Alabama breast cancer patients, survivors, their caregivers and loved ones.

Sutton’s designer, Mykola Vyshyvanyuk and his wife Olena, of NiEl Bridal Atelier, moved to Alabama two years ago with their three daughters to escape the war in Ukraine. They moved their bridal shop with them, opening in Forest Park last year.

“Before the war, we had exactly the same business back in Ukraine, and created beautiful stuff for brides,” said Olena Vyshyvanyuk. “And then war started, and we started to create stuff for soldiers because we had to do something to help. So when we came to the USA, and it's peaceful, there is no war, it was our dream to start to create beautiful things again. Because I truly believe beautiful things make people more kind, more good, more powerful, more able to fight.”

Sutton and the Vyshyvanyuks worked together to create her custom designed piece for the show, choosing a hot pink fabric and a style that accentuates both Sutton’s figure and her personality. Along with feeling glamorous in her design, Sutton also recognizes the journey both she and the Vyshyvanyuks have been on to reach this moment.

“When I heard about their story, it's just so touching,” Sutton said. “It makes me think about my personal battle and war, and the war they have emerged from. So this is almost like beauty from ashes, this beautiful event celebrating the beauty of survivorship.”

Sutton is excited to be able to support Forge’s mission as well, raising awareness and funds for their work helping women, men and children impacted by breast cancer.

The Haute Pink Fashion Show is on Thursday at Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are $100 and can be purchased at https://hautepink.swell.gives. The fee includes two drink tickets, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and entrance into the show. There will be a raffle of exclusive items at the event. Raffle tickets can be purchased separately at the event.

The year’s model and designer pairings are:

Lexie Appleby, Model - Kenya B., Designer

Allyson Welcome, Model - Ericka Murdock, Designer

Michelle Stanley, Model - Julie Maeseele, Designer

Giovanna Pilonieta, Model - Bonnie Smith, Designer

Robbie Douglas, Model - Elizabeth Singleton, Designer

Marie Sutton, Model - Mykola Vyshyvanyuk, Designer

Narfunda Ross, Model - Marilyn Locke, Designer

Jan McMahan, Model - Maria Montoya, Designer

Jennifer Strickland, Model - Kendra Weeks, Designer

Lori Mills, Model - Tiffanie Alexander, Designer

For more information on Forge and to see other ways Forge is celebrating and honoring Breast Cancer Awareness month, visit: https://forgeon.org.