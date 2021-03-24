Beard 4 Bucks delivers goodies

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carr.

Members of the Homewood Police Department on Jan. 20 handed out goodie bags to the students at The Exceptional Foundation and presented a $1,600 check as part of the department’s annual Beards 4 Bucks campaign. The goodie bags and check are usually handed out and presented during Santa’s visit to the center in December, but it had to be postponed due to COVID-19. With the Beards 4 Bucks campaign, members of the Homewood Police Department can donate money to the campaign to grow out their facial hair.