Basketball, NFL on the big screen this weekend at The Egde

Basketball and NFL fans can plan to spend the weekend at The Edge if they're looking for a place to watch their favorite teams.

The Edge will have college basketball on all day on Saturday. Mississippi State and South Carolina will kick things off at noon, followed by Kentucky and Vanderbilt at 1:30 p.m.

Georgia and Florida will tip off at 3:30 p.m. while Ole Miss and Missouri will take to the court at 5 p.m. Finally, Tennessee and Auburn will plat at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, NFL fans can catch the National Football Conference and American Football Conference championship games. The NFC game begins at 2 p.m. and the AFC will start at 5:30 p.m.