Barricade sign stolen on closed road

Sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, someone stole a “road closed” sign on a barricade at Old Montgomery Highway and South Lakeshore Drive.

Council person Barry Smith said the city does not know who took the sign, which was set to be replaced on Friday.

The road is in dangerous condition, and was closed last week for repairs, though it is not known when those repairs will come.

“The sub-base of the road has washed away, causing a dangerous condition for drivers. The area has steep drop-offs to the sides of the road, so we want to be sure no one has an accident,” Smith said. “We will reopen once we have a commitment to make appropriate repairs so that's it's safe for our residents.”

The road belongs to the Alabama Department of Transportation, and the city is working to find a resolution, Smith said.