Backyard Benefit brings Trotline to The Edge

× Expand Image courtesy of The Edge

The Edge and Christopher Kids will team up for The Backyard Benefit featuring Trotline on Friday, Sept. 11. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Christopher Kids, adding a charitable component to the evening of live music at the Homewood entertainment and dining destination.

Trotline will perform a mix of country and Southern rock covers, with a set built around familiar favorites, singalongs and dancing.

Tickets start at $30. The Edge is located at 815-819 Green Springs Highway in Homewood.

For tickets and more information, visit theedgehomewood.com.