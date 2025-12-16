Back When: A silver shower in Homewood

× Expand Newspapers.com A photo of the Shades Valley Shower of Silver Dollars in Homewood appeared in the now-defunct Birmingham Post-Herald on Dec. 17, 1955.

Downtown Homewood glowed on a frigid December night in 1955, when more than 7,000 people crowded the streets for the Shades Valley Shower of Silver Dollars.

The event followed the annual Homewood Christmas parade, which wound its way through downtown led by floats, queens, commissioners and Santa Claus himself. Then, in front of a shivering but eager crowd, “Old Saint Nick” Nick Peters drew ticket stubs in a giveaway that warmed hearts and pockets.

Merchants had pooled their resources to hand out $1,000 in silver dollars, spread across 40 prizes. Four sacks of $50 each and two dozen $25 bags of silver coins were distributed, along with a special $100 award to be presented later to the business that turned in the most winning tickets.

Hay Burns presided over the drawing, calling out numbers as families stamped their feet against the cold. Among the winners of the $50 sacks were Raymond Hundley, Ann Smith, Frances Gibson and Bob Crow. Gibson, photographed with Santa that night, took home her prize from the crowd of thousands.

The “shower” was more than a giveaway. It was a celebration of community spirit and appreciation, staged by Shades Valley merchants to thank loyal customers in the postwar boom.

Nearly 70 years later, the event reminds us of the holiday spirit and community pride that brings Homewood together at Christmastime.