Back to school event returns to Patriot Park

× Expand Staff photo. Hundreds of Homewood families gathered at Patriot Park for the 2018 Back to School Bash.

Kick off the return of classes with the annual Back 2 School Bash, which will be at Patriot Park again this year after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event features bounce houses, food trucks, live music, games and more. After a successful Streetfest back in June, Justin Limbaugh with the West Homewood Neighborhood Association said the event will be featuring more food vendors than before. Food trucks this year will be 1918 Catering, Milo’s, Los Valedores and Dixie Dogs. The Negotiators will be playing music at the event.

Limbaugh said he’s looking forward to the community participation across Homewood.

“These festivals are a rare opportunity for the city as a whole to have a time to assemble and spend time together,” he said. “It’s what makes it so special.”

There is no admission to attend, but $10 wristbands can be purchased for unlimited attractions. Proceeds from the wristband sales go to benefit the Homewood High School Band.

The event is Aug. 28 from 4-9 p.m. Visit homewoodparks.com for more information or follow the West Homewood Neighborhood Association group on Facebook.