Back 2 School Bash returns to Patriot Park Aug. 24

Celebrate the new school year with Homewood Parks & Recreation and the West Homewood Neighborhood Association as they host the 4th Annual Back 2 School Bash at Patriot Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

The Bash will feature fun for the entire family with bounce houses, food trucks, live music, games and much more.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Homewood High School Prep Band will lead a tailgate-style pep rally to kick off the evening’s festivities. Kids’ activities include face-painting, balloon games and rides. Families can enjoy live music by the Lamont Landers Band.

Admission is free, but wristbands can be purchased during the event for $10 for unlimited access to kid-friendly inflatables and mechanical rides. All wristband proceeds will go to the Homewood High School Band.

This year’s bash is presented by Pizzeria GM and Ash Bar & Grill, which will be open to serve food and drinks for purchase. Popular food truck favorites will be nearby including Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Los Valedores Taco Truck and Magic City Sweet Ice.

For more information, visit homewoodparks.com. If there are any changes, delays or cancellations due to weather, all updates will be at facebook.com/homewood.parks.