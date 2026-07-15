Author Michelle Hyde celebrates debut children's book at Homewood library

× Expand Submitted The Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host a book launch celebration for local author and illustrator Michelle Hyde on Tuesday, July 21, from 3:30-4:15 p.m. in the Round Auditorium.

Designed for children ages 0-12 and their families, the event celebrates Hyde's debut book, "For You, My Dear: A Journey of Joy and Gratitude."

During the program, Hyde will read her new picture book aloud, share the inspiration and creative process behind the story and lead a live drawing activity for young attendees.

The free event offers families a chance to meet the author, learn how a children's book comes to life and participate in an interactive art experience inspired by the book.