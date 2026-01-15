Author Cherith Fluker explores Birmingham’s hidden stories in library book talk

Homewood Public Library will host a book talk and signing with Birmingham author Cherith Fluker on Friday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Round Auditorium.

During the program, Fluker will draw from her latest book, “Secret Birmingham,” which highlights the city’s hidden history and quirky, often-overlooked landmarks. Her talk will touch on familiar icons such as the Heaviest Corner on Earth and Vulcan, as well as lesser-known stories including Birmingham’s connection to Veterans Day, a planned dirigible docking station and a tribute to chef Frank Stitt, whose work helped put the city on the national culinary map.

Following the talk, Fluker will be available to sign books, with copies of “Secret Birmingham” available for purchase. The event offers longtime residents and newcomers alike a chance to see Birmingham through a fresh lens and discover stories that make the city’s past — and present — unexpectedly rich.