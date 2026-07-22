Author Ashley Wurzbacher headlines "Tales From the Writing Life" at Homewood library

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will welcome award-winning author Ashley Wurzbacher for the next installment of its "Tales From the Writing Life" series on Thursday, July 30, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Round Auditorium.

Wurzbacher is the author of the novel "How to Care for a Human Girl" and the short story collection "Happy Like This," which won the 2019 Iowa Short Fiction Award, earned recognition as a New York Times Editors' Choice and helped Wurzbacher receive a National Book Foundation "5 Under 35" honor.

During the free program, Wurzbacher will discuss her work, her writing process and the art of storytelling with readers. Born and raised in western Pennsylvania, she now lives in Birmingham and teaches at the University of Montevallo.

Copies of Wurzbacher's books will be available for purchase following the event.

Admission is free, but registration is requested to help the library plan for attendance. Visit homewood.libnet.info/event/16065933 to register.