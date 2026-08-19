Author Annah Conwell visits Homewood library for "Tales From the Writing Life"

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will welcome author Annah Conwell for its "Tales From the Writing Life" series on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Round Auditorium.

Conwell is the author of the "Rom-Com University" series, which follows characters navigating romance and friendship in a university setting. The books feature found families, banter and slow-burn romance while avoiding explicit content and language.

During the program, Conwell will discuss her writing process, the stories she has created and her experience with the publication process. The event will also give readers an opportunity to learn more about the development of the "Rom-Com University" series and Conwell's approach to writing emotional romantic stories with happy endings.

Copies of Conwell's books will be available for purchase during the event.

The program is free, but registration is requested to help the library plan for attendance. For more information or to register, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.