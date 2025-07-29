August Preview: Elections, School and .... FOOTBALL

August brings high stakes and new beginnings across Homewood — in classrooms, at City Hall and under the stadium lights.

This month’s issue features our comprehensive voter guide ahead of key local elections. Homewood faces a mayoral race and contested council seats that will shape the city’s future as it transitions to a new form of government. We’ve compiled candidate profiles, Q&As and side-by-side comparisons to help you cast an informed vote. And don't forget, The Homewood Star will host a candidate forum on Aug. 12.

Emily Reed leads our back-to-school coverage with a look inside Homewood High, while Kyle Parmley gets you ready for kickoff with football previews for Homewood and John Carroll.

Also inside: a spotlight on the Parks and Recreation Department’s fall programs and a profile of Mary Biggs, a mom who kept Homewood City Schools running smoothly behind the scenes.

Later this month, don’t miss Under the Lights — our annual football preview magazine, free at sponsor locations around town. Or you can order a copy here to be delivered to your home.

From elections to rivalries, August sets the tone. Be informed. Be present. Vote. And we’ll see you under the lights.