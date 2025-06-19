Auburn-based church buys Homewood property for $9.1 million

× Expand Photo courtesy of ACC Birmingham Auburn Community Church's Birmingham chapter will be moving into the building at 401 West Valley Ave.

Auburn Community Church has purchased a $9.1 million property at 401 West Valley Ave. in Homewood and plans to relocate their Birmingham chapter to the building following renovations.

ACC is an Auburn-based church, and they established a Birmingham location in 2021. They currently meet at Rosewood Hall on the first floor of Homewood City Hall.

The church confirmed in an Instagram post that they plan to renovate the building into a new home for their Birmingham chapter.

They purchased the property from West Valley Investments LLC, a company associated with Birmingham Wholesale CEO Sulman Mahdi. Birmingham Wholesale has operated out of the building since 2023 when the company bought it for $3.75 million. The business sells home goods, food and other consumer products.

Before that, the building was used by Compass Bank, then BBVA Compass, as an administration center for years until PNC Financial Services Group’s BBVA USA acquisition.

The 74,937-square-foot building sits on 4.48 acres and was valued at $2.84 million for tax purposes in a 2025 assessment. The property borders the Hillcrest Shopping Center at the intersection of Valley Avenue and Green Springs Highway.

The church has not announced a timeline for renovation to be completed.