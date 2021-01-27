ArtBlink Gala goes virtual to raise funds for cancer center

× Expand Photo courtesy of UAB O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. A scene from the 2019 ArtBlink fundraiser, an annual event at The Kirklin Clinic on the UAB campus that raises money for research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. This year’s installation will be held online and is free for anyone to watch.

Most years, the annual ArtBlink Gala brings 800-900 people together in downtown Birmingham to learn about the O’Neal Cancer Center’s efforts in cancer research and to watch 18-20 artists create works of art live on stage.

Safely bringing hundreds of people together in person isn’t possible this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so ArtBlink will look a little different. The program will be online and is free for anyone to watch — opening up the opportunity for more people to participate in the event and learn about the O’Neal Cancer Center.

Instead of watching artists live on stage, the cancer center’s production company filmed the artists creating their works, and participants will be able to watch these videos during the program. These works will be auctioned in an online platform that night and through the weekend.

Danya Segrest, the cancer center’s director of corporate development and special events, said going virtual has allowed the gala to invite artists of more diverse mediums. In addition to paintings, the artwork featured at this year’s event will include pottery, glass and metal sculptures.

“We’ve got some neat things, and there are opportunities for people — especially art lovers — to see inside an artist’s studio and then bid on the artwork,” Segrest said.

The event annually raises about $700,000, she said. Despite the challenges of planning a virtual event during a pandemic, by mid-January, Segrest said the board had already raised $625,000.

“Are we behind from last year? Yes,” she said. “But consider all of the challenges we’ve faced. We just have fantastic community members, our sponsors, our individual donors who have stepped up and said, ‘We’re going to raise as much money as we can for the cancer center because the mission is important, and we want to make sure that cancer research can still advance at the same rate.’”

The cancer center’s mission is especially important in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, Segrest said, because people have missed their routine cancer screening appointments to avoid contracting the virus.

“Your annual mammogram is supposed to catch a breast cancer diagnosis at the earliest stage as possible,” she said. “So if you put off your annual mammogram and skip a year because of COVID-19 … that advances the potential of your cancer to grow or to advance into a later stage, which makes it much more difficult to treat.”

This year’s event will honor George Wheelock III as the ArtBlink 2021 Director’s Circle Honoree. A founding member of the advisory board, Wheelock has “played every kind of role, from fundraising chair to president of the board,” Segrest said.

“He’s been the biggest cheerleader for the cancer center and has helped us grow through the years,” she said. “We’re excited to be able to honor him for the almost 40 years of service he’s given to the cancer center.”

Tickets for the event are $200 and can be purchased online at artblink.org. The price includes dinner and cocktails for two and access to the virtual event. The dinner, catered by Cafe Iz, can be picked up in the parking lot at 1 Independence Plaza in Homewood on Feb. 5. A ticket is not required to watch the online event.

“My hope is that people will take the time to tune in and really learn more about the O’Neal Cancer Center,” Segrest said. “We are the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in the state of Alabama, which means we provide access to clinical trials, which can really make a significant impact in people’s survival rate. I think there’s an opportunity to share what a gem we have in our own backyard.”