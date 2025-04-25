Art in the Lot: Trinity United Methodist Church celebrates local creativity and community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Trinity United Methodist Church Trinity United Methodist Church transforms its parking lot into a thriving art hub twice a year for its beloved Art in the Lot events.

Twice a year, Homewood’s Trinity United Methodist Church transforms its parking lot into a vibrant hub of creativity and community spirit with its celebrated event, Art in the Lot. This free gathering serves as a platform to showcase the talents of more than 80 local artisans and vendors, offering attendees a rich tapestry of artistic expression.

Scheduled for May 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event coincides with We Love Homewood Day, promising a fun day in the sun. The show features a diverse array of artwork spanning multiple mediums, with pieces ranging from intricate paintings and handcrafted jewelry to woodworking, ceramics and fiber arts. Each artisan brings a unique perspective, reflecting the depth and diversity of the local art scene.

“The point of this all — it’s really community outreach,” Trinity Studio Director Anna Leigh Daniel said. “We have a lot of artists that are within the church, that are members, but a lot of artists that come to Art in the Lot, they don't have any affiliation with Trinity, except that they come to Art in the Lot. They're just Homewood, Birmingham people. We even have artists that come in from out of state that are regulars now.”

The event is organized by the Trinity Studio, part of the church’s commitment to fostering artistic expression within the community. By hosting Art in the Lot, the church not only provides artists with a venue to display their work but also encourages community members to engage with and support local talent. The initiative underscores the church’s dedication to celebrating individual creativity and promoting cultural enrichment.

For those interested in participating as vendors, the church extends a warm invitation. Artists and vendors can find details and registration at trinitybirmingham.com/event/art-in-the-lot. Vendors may register up to the week before the show and keep all proceeds from their sales. Registration is $40 for non-Trinity members and $20 for members, with an optional $5 table rental fee. Tents are not provided but are encouraged.

“I'm not trying to use the show to make money,” Daniel said. “I keep my registration very low. I have told lots of artists, it’s a wonderful show if you're just starting out and you're trying to figure out this festival scene, because we don't ask for a lot, and everything that you make is yours. I don't ask for anything in return. So it's really a good show to learn and grow with.”

In addition to showcasing art, Art in the Lot relies on the support of volunteers to ensure its success. Community members who wish to contribute their time and skills can sign up for various roles, from event setup and coordination to assisting artists and attendees during the show. Volunteering offers a rewarding opportunity to help bring this celebration of art and community to life.