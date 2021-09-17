Arrest made in capital murder case

A woman faces capital murder charges following a Sept. 10 homicide at the Parc at Buckingham apartments.

The Homewood Police Department on Sept. 16 obtained an arrest warrant on charges of capital murder against 29-year-old Alexandria Nicole Davis in connection with the Sept. 10 homicide, the department said in a press release. Davis faces other, possibly unrelated charges, for obstruction of justice and attempted murder, and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond, according to the county jail's inmate roster.

The Homewood Star has requested additional information about the victim and this case, but has not received a request for further information or comment from the Homewood Police Department or the Jefferson County Coroner's office.