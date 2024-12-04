Annual Walk for a Claus event returns to Homewood

× Expand Walk For A Claus

The 6th annual Walk for a Claus event, hosted by the Homewood Santa Claus Society, will take place on Sunday.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Grocery Brewpub, located at 2823 Central Avenue. Santas will enjoy Christmas cheer at the brewpub before completing a 2-mile "Santa walk" through Homewood.

The walk route will end the Grocery Brewpub, where Santas can rest after delivering their gifts. Participation in this event is for men, ages 21 and older.

Participants are required to wear a Santa Claus suit. Golf carts, side-by-sides, ATVs and decorated Christmas floats are allowed, and tickets range from $100-$175.

The ticket covers food and beverages at the event, along with a Homewood Santa Claus Society gift. The event will conclude with a silent auction of items from various local vendors. A portion of the proceeds is donated to support local charities and their efforts. Register online at eventbrite.com/e/2024-annual-walk-for-a-claus-tickets-1012517716747.