Annual crawfish boil and March Madness watch party to benefit Restoration Academy

× Expand Image courtesy of Restoration Academy boil table toppers (4 x 6 in) - Crawfish Boil Flyer 2026

The Restoration Academy Advisory Council will host the 2026 March Madness Crawfish Boil on Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Battery and Champion’s Row, 2821 Central Ave.

The event will bring together supporters and community members for a day of food, fellowship and college basketball during the NCAA tournament. Attendees can enjoy a traditional Southern crawfish boil while watching March Madness games throughout the day.

Wristbands cost $30 in advance or $40 the day of the event and include a full crawfish boil and beverages.

Proceeds will benefit Restoration Academy, which provides Christ-centered education, leadership development and support for students and families in the community.