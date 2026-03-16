Annual crawfish boil and March Madness watch party to benefit Restoration Academy

by

News

The Restoration Academy Advisory Council will host the 2026 March Madness Crawfish Boil on Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Battery and Champion’s Row, 2821 Central Ave.

The event will bring together supporters and community members for a day of food, fellowship and college basketball during the NCAA tournament. Attendees can enjoy a traditional Southern crawfish boil while watching March Madness games throughout the day.

Wristbands cost $30 in advance or $40 the day of the event and include a full crawfish boil and beverages.

Proceeds will benefit Restoration Academy, which provides Christ-centered education, leadership development and support for students and families in the community.