Patriot Park bench dedicated to Aniah Blanchard

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Aniah Blanchard memorial Hundreds gathered for the Celebration of Life ceremony for Aniah Blanchard held at Faith Chapel Christian Center on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

June 22 would have been Aniah Blanchard's 20th birthday.

This year, her friends, family and former teammates celebrated Blanchard with a bench dedication ceremony at Patriot Park.

The funds for the bench were donated within hours of sharing the campaign to social media. Many of the funds were donated by youth in Homewood, such as Blanchard’s former classmates.

Blanchard, a Homewood High School graduate, went missing Oct. 23, 2019. After the community spent a month searching for Blanchard and hanging baby blue ribbons on mailboxes across Homewood, her body was found in Shorter Nov. 25.

The bench was installed along the main circular path in Patriot Park June 22 at 6 p.m. The community was welcome to attend.

"We do have to follow COVID guidelines, but we're going to try our best to make it a special day,” Angela Harris, Blachard's mom, who also celebrated her birthday June 22.

Guests enjoyed Dunkin’ doughnuts and iced coffee — Blanchard’s favorite morning routine.