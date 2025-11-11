Andress leads first council meeting as Homewood mayor

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress, right, poses with Jane Reed Ross, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, at Homewood City Hall. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

A new era of Homewood city government began Monday night as Mayor Jennifer Andress chaired her first committee of the whole and council meetings.

The new city leader acknowledged some nervous first steps, wondering aloud in the committee meeting whether an action should immediately go onto that night’s council agenda.

Andress said she found comfort in acting city manager Cale Smith, her fellow council members and two city attorneys.

“Having this crew, even though it's new, it's exciting, and everybody is here for it,” Andress said. “It was different, but it felt great. Having all the department heads here and just being so supportive, as usual, was wonderful.

“The procedure is different, trying to get a handle on that,” she said. “But I think you'll see in a couple of meetings that that'll smooth out.”

During the meeting, the council:

Accepted a financial report from Carr, Riggs and Ingram.

Authorized the mayor to sign the contract making Smith the acting city manager.

Approved a contract with Riley Jackson PC to be signed by the city manager.

Authorized the city manager to sign contracts up to $100,000.

The council left four matters on the committee agenda. They were:

A Nov. 24 public hearing to consider an amended development plan for the proposed renovation and expansion of the existing Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

A Nov. 24 public hearing to consider rezoning the property at 1691 29th Court South from C-1 office building to I-2 institutional zoning to be consistent with adjacent properties owned by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

A Nov. 24 public hearing to consider an amended development plan for Brookwood Village to permit renovation of the mall for a new medical/office shell space and additional parking for the adjacent Andrews Sports Medicine.

A Nov. 24 public hearing to consider a final development plan for the planned construction of a Valvoline Instant Oil Change facility within the Green Springs shopping center.

Before the meeting, the mayor presented a proclamation to Jane Reed Ross, whose work in landscaping and architecture includes being the principal architect and program manager of the Shades Creek Greenway and designing Homewood Central Park.

Andress also announced that the $1 million bridge on the Shades Creek Trail will be named in Ross’s honor.

Said the mayor to Ross: “You’ve made Homewood more beautiful, more walkable and a more inviting place to live.”