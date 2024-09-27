Amwaste pickup impacted by construction on Hermosa, Pamona and Poinciana

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood Amwaste garbage trucks are unable to access Hermosa Dr. or Pamona Ave. due to construction.

Due to the sewer construction, Amwaste garbage trucks are unable to access Hermosa Dr. or Pamona Ave.

Affected residents on Hermosa, Poinciana and Pamona are being asked to take their garbage to one of two locations and place it in the dumpsters, which were delivered on Wednesday.

Statement from Amwaste:

"With the construction for the next few months on Hermosa Dr., and the loop being blocked off and not accessible for our trucks to fully service, we are going to put a front load dumpster at each end of Hermosa. With this we can guarantee that they are getting serviced like they should and there will be no blockages. The residents will have the option to go to either side they choose for convenience, but this will be the method of pickup for the duration of construction."