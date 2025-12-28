American Red Cross to host blood drive at Homewood Public Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive on Friday, Jan. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Large Auditorium at Homewood Public Library.

According to the Red Cross, about 38 percent of Americans are eligible to donate blood or platelets, but fewer than 10 percent do so each year. The organization encourages healthy, eligible donors to participate, noting that most donations take about an hour.

In addition to standard blood donations, the drive will offer Power Red donations, which allow donors to give a concentrated dose of red blood cells.

Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), using the Blood Donor App or visiting redcrossblood.org and entering the sponsor code “HWDLibrary.”