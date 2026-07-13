American Red Cross blood drive returns to Homewood Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Parks American Red Cross Blood Drive Homewood Parks are partnering with American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Aug. 27.

The American Red Cross will host a community blood drive at Homewood Public Library on Friday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Healthy, eligible donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment and give blood as part of the Red Cross' ongoing effort to maintain a stable blood supply. Most donations take about one hour, and Power Red donations also will be available for eligible donors.

According to the Red Cross, about 38% of Americans are eligible to donate blood or platelets, but fewer than 10% donate each year. Each donation can help provide lifesaving blood products for patients facing surgery, cancer treatments, traumatic injuries and other medical emergencies.

Appointments are encouraged. Donors can schedule by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code HWDLibrary.