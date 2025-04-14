American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, HHS hosting Out of the Darkness walk

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Fire Department The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host their annual Out of the Darkness Campus Walk at Homewood High School on April 19, 2025.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a campus walk with Homewood High School at Patriot Park this Saturday.

The event is part of AFSP's Out of the Darkness Campus Walks, a signature student fundraising series designed to engage youth and young adults in the fight to prevent suicide, a leading cause of death.

As of Monday at 4 p.m., participants had raised $13,140 of the $15,000 goal.

Registration and a pancake breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. before opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Suggested donations for the breakfast are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Click here to sign up for the walk.