American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, HHS hosting Out of the Darkness walk

by

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a campus walk with Homewood High School at Patriot Park this Saturday.

The event is part of AFSP's Out of the Darkness Campus Walks, a signature student fundraising series designed to engage youth and young adults in the fight to prevent suicide, a leading cause of death.

As of Monday at 4 p.m., participants had raised $13,140 of the $15,000 goal.

Registration and a pancake breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. before opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Suggested donations for the breakfast are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Click here to sign up for the walk.