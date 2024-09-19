All A Flutter: Homewood High senior Maddie Tarpley proposes habitats for Monarch Butterflies

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood High senior Maddie Tarpley made her case for creating monarch butterfly habitats in Homewood during the Sept. 9 meeting of the Special Issues Committee.

Maddie Tarpley realized she was missing out on some of the simpler things of life.

Specifically, she was missing butterflies.

“I thought back to all the stories that my grandparents and parents told me about the fields of butterflies they would see around their house when they lived in Alexander City and Wetumpka, to see beautiful fields of butterflies,” she said. “I really hadn’t seen any outside of my biology text book or the occasional few that would flutter around or really mostly (at) the zoo.

“I did some research into why this is happening to monarchs and if there was anything I could do,” Tarpley said. “Surprisingly, there was a good deal that I could do.”

On Monday, the Homewood City Council formally accepted a presentation the Homewood High School Environmental Club member made to the council’s Special Issues Committee. Her aim is to foster habitats that will attract monarch butterflies as they migrate from Canada to Mexico.

Barry Smith, chair of the Special Issues Committee, acknowledged that she loves butterflies. She added that she’s very impressed by Tarpley’s initiative to thoughtfully researching the matter and bringing it to city leaders.

“At first it was like, ‘We can connect you with this. We can connect you with that,’” Smith said. “But she said [she] really would like to do a presentation to the council so they kind of know what I’m talking about. I was really impressed by her gumption and her preparation.”

Tarpley took an AP biology course as a Homewood junior and learned about ecology and the preservation of keystone species that help the ecosystem and help the planet thrive. A keystone species is an animal or organism that holds an ecosystem together. The loss of that keystone species results in the dramatic change or destruction of the ecosystem.

“I absolutely loved that unit,” the senior said. “It’s fascinating to me.”

An online news article about monarch butterflies informed Tarpley that they are becoming an endangered species.

“I figured out these butterflies need milkweed, which is a native plant to Alabama and a lot of the South,” she said. “The reason these monarchs didn’t have access to it any more is because of new beautification plans or landscaping that happened in this new, modern century that we live in. Plants had been replaced with foreign flora so these butterflies didn’t have this food that they need to survive anymore.

“I’d love to bring them back and be able to see them every year on the streets of Homewood in our local parks and public land,” the senior said, “just to see them coming for a respite on their way to their Mexico home for winter.”

Tarpley hopes to bring that about by planting milkweed in a number of public spaces in the city. She cited Overton Park, Central Park, Woodland Park and the Board of Education as possible places to plant the monarch’s favored food. Councilmember Jennifer Andress suggested that the Shades Creek Greenway be included in the effort.

“That whole space, especially now that we’ve got the [greenway] extension,” Andress said. “It needs to be our oasis to the city, and it is. We bring people to Homewood on that trail. That trail brings people from all over the region.”

And maybe butterflies too.

“I think it’ll be amazing,” Andress said. “I thought she [Tarpley] did an amazing job and I’m so proud of her.”

Smith and other council members steered Tarpley to the city’s Beautification Board, which already has a multi-year plan. They also put her in touch with Public Works Director Berkley Squires, whose staffers can give advice on how and where to plant milkweed.

“By looping them [Public Works] in, it ensures that they don’t come in and cut them down when they’re weed eating,” Smith said, “that they know where those places are (and) that they don’t need to eradicate.”

Tarpley, who met with the Homewood Environmental Commission during its meeting at the Homewood Community Center, said she’s always had a passion and love for animals and making sure they have everything that they need. The Lakeshore Estates resident plans to attend Auburn University and focus on biology, which encompasses that topic.

In other action Monday, the council approved installing a crosswalk on Palmetto Street at Broadway Street. Councilman Nick Sims said the action wasn’t in response to neighborhood demands.

“We were just looking at that perimeter around the [Edgewood Elementary] School to make it safer for students and anyone walking in that area,” Sims said. “It was just an area where it looked like there hadn’t been one before. It made sense for there to be one to improve safety. Anyone approaching in a vehicle to that stop sign stops well enough in advance of the stop sign, with there being a crosswalk in front of it."

“That was the goal,” he said. “Just being proactive.”

The council also heard a request for a sign variance from Tolanya Griffin of Cookie Plug at The Edge on Green Springs Highway. The sign ordinance says window signs can cover no more than 20 percent of a window pane. The Cookie Plug signs, which are already in place, completely cover the two door windows and a side window.

Griffin argued that the signage protects the proprietary process the company has in making cookies. With one council member absent, the request failed on a 5-5 vote.