Alabama Power offers energy-saving and scam prevention tips

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens Alabama Power is offering energy-saving and scam prevention tips to customers this holiday season.

While holiday decorations provide a festive mood, the additional lighting combined with cooler weather, fewer daylight hours, more cooking and increased traffic in your home due to visits from family and friends can add costs to your energy bill. However, by implementing a few energy-savings tips, you can enjoy the festive season while keeping your energy consumption and costs under control.

In addition, the holiday season is peak time for increased scam activity, so customers should stay alert and guard against scammers trying to invade their privacy. Alabama Power offers the following tips to help you minimize your energy use, avoid scam activity and maximize your joy this holiday season:

Let your holiday lights shine the brightest: Using your normal indoor lights and your holiday lights at the same time can ruin the festive vibe of your decorations and use more energy than needed. Whenever possible, keep either the indoor lights or the holiday lights on, but not both, to save energy during the holidays. Beware of the energy Grinches in your home: We all know the Grinch wants to steal Christmas, but there might be Grinches hiding in your home that are trying to steal your energy, too. Some plugged-in appliances and electronic devices, though sitting idle, are still using energy. Unused televisions, gaming consoles, computers and phone chargers are some of the worst energy Grinches. Make sure to unplug these appliances and devices when they aren’t in use or if you’re traveling for the holidays to help conserve energy and save money. Deck the halls with Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights: LED lights use up to 90%less electricity and last almost 25 times longer than incandescent lights. Although they are more expensive than regular lights, the small price difference is quickly made up with longer-lasting lights and energy savings. Going to bed? Unplug the décor: Before you drift off to sleep, turn off your holiday lighting. Leaving them on for extended periods will increase your energy bill. You can also purchase lights with a timer that will automatically turn off your decorations. Only open your chimney up when Santa Claus is coming to town: When you’re not using your fireplace, keeping your chimney damper or flue closed during the winter will prevent cold air from entering your home and warm air from escaping. Also, installing fireplace doors will help seal warm air in your home. And don’t forget to have your chimney and fireplace checked annually to ensure they are operating safely and effectively. Bake Santa’s cookies and your holiday feast more energy efficiently: When cooking for the holidays, use the oven’s energy to bake multiple dishes at once and avoid opening the door to check on food while it’s cooking to prevent heat from escaping. Saving energy is a great way to lower the cost of your energy bill.

To keep things merry and bright during the holidays, Alabama Power also reminds customers to be aware of scam activity and take measures to protect themselves.

Customers can combat scammers and safeguard against false tactics by remembering these quick tips:

Alabama Power will never call you and demand an immediate payment.

Alabama Power will never ask you to use an alternate form of payment, such asa pre-paid money card.

Alabama Power will never call you and request bank or credit card information

Alabama Power will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment.

Alabama Power encourages customers who are unsure if a call or communication is a scam to immediately contact Customer Service. Business customers can call 1-888-430-5787 on weekdays from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and residential customers can call 1-800-245-2244 on weekdays from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. An automated voice system is also available 24/7 to check account balances and payment status. Do not call any other 800 number that isn’t listed as one of the official numbers on the Alabama Power website.

When going online to pay your bill or to look up the contact numbers, only visit the official website at AlabamaPower.com. In addition, customers can use Alabama Power’s digital tools to securely manage their accounts online, check account balances and verify payment status any time. Set up an online account or download the free Alabama Power app from the Apple App Store or Google Play at AlabamaPower.com/DigitalTools.

For more energy-saving and scam prevention tips to keep things festive this holiday season, visit AlabamaPower.com/Winterize and AlabamaPower.com/Scam.