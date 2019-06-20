Alabama Outdoors plans Parties on the Porch

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Outdoors. The Party on the Porch series offers free beer, music and more while raising money for local organizations.

The Party on the Porch neighborhood event series is returning to Alabama Outdoors this summer.

On the first Friday of each month from early summer to fall, the Homewood Alabama Outdoors location, 3054 Independence Drive, hosts a free event with beer, food trucks, live music and games. Party on the Porch benefits local environmental and community organizations such as the Cahaba River Society, Black Warrior Riverkeeper and Alabama State Parks.

Though the event is free, they request donations to the benefiting organization. The first event was on May 3.

Upcoming Parties on the Porch include:

► June 7: Benefiting Cahaba River Society. Featuring music by The Yellow Dandies, Cantina on Wheels food truck, cornhole, High Point Climbing and The North Face (prizes and giveaways).

► July 12: Benefiting the Southern Environmental Center. Featuring High Point Climbing, cornhole and music and food still to be announced.

► Aug. 2: Benefiting the Junior League of Birmingham. Featuring music by Rollin’ in the Hay, the iCantina food truck, Arcteryx (stickers and raffles) and The North Face.

► Sept. 6: Benefiting Black Warrior Riverkeeper. Featuring iCantina and Big Spoon Creamery food trucks, cornhole, The North Face and music still to be announced.

► Oct. 4: Benefiting Homewood City Schools Foundation. Featuring The North Face and cornhole, with other details still to be announced.

Visit alabamaoutdoors.com or find them on Facebook for more information.

– Submitted by Alabama Outdoors.