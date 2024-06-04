Alabama Outdoors hosting Party on the Porch this weekend

Alabama Outdoors is hosting a Party on the Porch to bring together local musicians, breweries, food trucks, and local businesses.

The event is set for Friday, June 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Alabama Outdoors location at 3054 Independence Drive in Homewood.

The family-friendly event will feature activities for kids, a dog-friendly atmosphere, live music, good food, cornhole, giveaways, and more.

Attendance is free, but we a $10 donation is requested for attendees over 21 (not required) for a wristband and a souvenir cup. Donations will go to a local non-profit organization attending the event.

Friends of Shades Creek is a nonprofit organization of local citizens working for the protection of, and responsible development along Shades Creek in Central Alabama. Shades Creek flows through six Birmingham cities: Irondale, Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Homewood, Hoover, and Bessemer.

Live music will be performed by The Ramble Trio along with food from Fat Charles BBQ, sweets from Nola Ice, and plenty of Good People brews.

Also attending the event will be: Fair Harbor, Birmingham Ultra Trail Society, Cahaba Riverkeeper, Women's Outdoors Club, Fresh Water Land Trust and Full Circle Rescue and Sanctuary.