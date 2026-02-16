Alabama Holocaust Educational Center to host Lauren Bairnsfather for program on the future of Holocaust remembrance

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Alabama Holocaust Educational Center

The Alabama Holocaust Educational Center will host “The Future of Holocaust Remembrance” on Thursday, Feb. 19, from 6-8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium at the Homewood Public Library.

Lauren Bairnsfather, a Holocaust historian and CEO of the Anne Frank Center, will explore the legacy of the Holocaust — particularly the enduring significance of Anne Frank’s story — and examine how Holocaust memory has evolved over the past 80 years.

The program will address how images and narratives of the Holocaust have at times been distorted, contested or trivialized in popular media and public discourse. Bairnsfather will discuss concerns about the universalizing of the term “Holocaust,” comparisons of Holocaust victims to victims of other atrocities, and how such uses can undermine the specificity and integrity of Holocaust history.

Drawing on her earlier research into the “second generation” — children of Holocaust survivors in the United States — Bairnsfather will revisit questions about who carries the responsibility of remembrance today. She will examine the role of the third and fourth generations, the growth of Holocaust museums and education centers across the country, and the ongoing work of memorialization in the face of rising antisemitism.

The evening will also focus on how individuals and communities can thoughtfully engage with the history and lessons of the Holocaust to promote a more just and compassionate world.

Registration is required. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at ahecinfo.org/events/the-future-of-holocaust-remembrance.