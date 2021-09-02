After three-year debate, no immediate changes coming to city zoning

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. 18th Street Downtown Shops Downtown Homewood could soon be under a new master plan.

Following the Homewood City Council’s unanimous decision to reject the proposed downtown rezoning plan created by both the City Council and Placemakers LLC, leaders of the Homewood City Council said there don’t appear to be any plans in the city’s immediate future to try and seek changes to the city’s zoning ordinances again.

“The plan we voted on last night was the best alternative we could come up with,” Council President Alex Wyatt said on Sept. 1.

Wyatt said there does not appear to be much more that can legally be done. Three years ago, the council undertook the project to look at possibly rezoning downtown to simplify the city’s 13 zoning districts in the “Heart of Homewood.” However, over the past three years and ahead of the Aug. 31 rejection of the plan, residents made it clear they did not want the plan to proceed, Wyatt said.

“The public sentiment was they would rather live with 13 districts and the lack of restrictions,” Wyatt said.

The 13 different districts include “spot zoning,” including six different commercial zones, one zone each for retail shopping, neighborhood shopping, commercial shopping and more. One of the zones, C4B, also allows for high-rise buildings, Wyatt said.

Wyatt said while there may be concern about the lack of restrictions with zones like C4B, there would have to be compensation in order to rezone existing property owners, according to state law, and the only way they could be compensated is to increase the land’s available usage, which would mean giving those property owners the right to construct residential buildings on the property.

The proposed plan to compensate those owners was the five-story maximum high-density district, but Wyatt said that was rejected along with the rest of the plan.

Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress, who also oversees the city’s planning committee, said she, along with Wyatt, are unaware of any other plans that are coming forward to change the city’s zoning codes, and despite the multi-year effort, neither feels the time was wasted.

“It was a good thing to undertake,” Wyatt said.