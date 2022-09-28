Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Estelle Apartments. The Estelle Apartments, located near Lakeshore Parkway behind Cookout in Homewood, were developed by the Dobbins Group, a multifamily developer based in Birmingham. The Dobbins Group is starting a new apartment project on the 40-acre property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters.

New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23.

The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district.

Eric Morrison, vice president of development for the Dobbins Group, a multifamily developer based in Birmingham, said they found great success with their previous apartment project, The Estelle, near Lakeshore Parkway behind Cookout, which had “the fastest lease-up in Alabama’s history,” and they offer the same experience to young residents that want to live closer to downtown Birmingham.

The $50 to $60 million development will provide “a market-rate, luxury-type complex with top amenities to cater to young professionals working in Birmingham,” Morrison said.

He said the development will offer “a downtown product with downtown level of amenities but at a lower rent.”

“We saw the opportunity to execute on this project and do a very similar type of program as we did with the Estelle, since we had so much success,” Morrison said.

Similar to The Estelle, the development will feature grilling stations, gym space, a resort-style pool, charging stations and dog spas, he said.

The complex will be on a 40-acre property but only 20 acres will be used for apartment spaces, which gives them the opportunity to create hiking trails and pickleball courts, Morrison said.

“We are very excited to execute on this project and look to start construction in the second quarter of 2023,” Morrison said.