Absentee ballots available now for Sept. 24 special election

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood Absentee ballots are now available for the Sept. 24 vote on whether to change Homewood's city government structure.

Homewood residents can now obtain absentee ballots for the city's special election on Sept. 24 that will decide whether the city government structure will change from the current mayor-council format to a council-manager government.

The city announced on Aug. 28 that the ballots were available at city hall or can be downloaded online. Completed ballots must be turned in to the city clerk in person or by mail.

Mail your completed absentee ballot to 2850 19th Street South, Homewood, Al, 35209 with attention to the city clerk.

For more information on the absentee ballots and on the special election, visit https://bit.ly/3QSw3SV.